UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo Recap Show

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo went down at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend. In the main event Cynthia Calvillo enjoyed a successful divisional debut scored a unanimous decision win over top flyweight contender Jessica Eye.

Prior to that Marvin Vettori settled his beef with Karl Roberson by submitting ‘Baby K’ in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the card we had three successive knockouts inside one minute, including Tyson Nams vicious one-punch KO of revered kickboxer Zarrukh Adashev. Mariya Agapova enjoyed a successful UFC debut stopping Hannah Cifers inside one round.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they recap the event and give their thoughts and opinions on all things UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo.