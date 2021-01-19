UFC Fight Island 8 is official. All 28 athletes competing on the card have now weighed in ahead of the event set to take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

See below for the official UFC Fight Island 8 weigh-in results.

MAIN CARD

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

Vinicius Moreira (206) vs. Ike Villanueva (206)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (126)

Tyson Nam (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (145)

PRELIMS

Omari Akhmedov (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)

Gaetano Pirrello (136) vs. Ricky Simon (136)

Zarrukh Adashev (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (126)

Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs. Markus Perez (186)

Francisco Figueredo (126) vs. Jerome Rivera (126)

Mike Davis (154.5) vs. Mason Jones (156)

Sergey Morozov (135) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)

Manon Fiorot (126) vs. Victoria Leonardo (125.5)