UFC Fight Island 7 is now official. All 22 fighters set to compete on the card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi tomorrow have weighed in ahead of their respective bouts.

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway easily made weight ahead of his main event match-up against the heavy-handed Calvin Kattar who also came in at 146lbs

See below for all the UFC Fight Island 7 weigh-in results…

MAIN CARD

Max Holloway (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Carlos Condit (171)

Li Jingliang (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Joaquin Buckley (185) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (186)

Punahele Soriano (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

PRELIMS

Phil Hawes (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (186)

Joselyne Edwards (135) vs. Wu Yanan (136)

Carlos Felipe (264) vs. Justin Tafa (265)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. David Zawada (170)

Vanessa Melo (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Jacob Kilburn (145) vs. Austin Lingo (145)