UFC Copenhagen Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow morning (Sat. September 28, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 18 goes down from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Headlining the event is a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier. The interesting stylistic matchup of grappler vs. striker should certainly help determine the next steps in the middleweight title picture moving forward. Also, Gilbert Burns will take on Gunnar Nelson at welterweight.
Light heavyweights Ion Cutelaba and Khalil Rountree will go one-on-one. And Ovince Saint Preux returns at 205 pounds to face off against Michal Oleksiejczuk. The UFC has compiled a great card for their trip to Denmark. Check out the UFC Copenhagen full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC Copenhagen Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier
- Lightweight: Danilo Belluardo vs. Mark Madsen
- Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Gunnar Nelson
- Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree
- Light heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):
- Middleweight: Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips
- Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Makhmud Muradov
- Welterweight: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Ismail Naurdiev
- Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Brandon Davis
- Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg
- Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Lando Vannata
- Bantamweight: Nohelin Hernandez vs. Jack Shore
