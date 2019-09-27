UFC Copenhagen Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tomorrow morning (Sat. September 28, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 18 goes down from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Headlining the event is a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier. The interesting stylistic matchup of grappler vs. striker should certainly help determine the next steps in the middleweight title picture moving forward. Also, Gilbert Burns will take on Gunnar Nelson at welterweight.

Light heavyweights Ion Cutelaba and Khalil Rountree will go one-on-one. And Ovince Saint Preux returns at 205 pounds to face off against Michal Oleksiejczuk. The UFC has compiled a great card for their trip to Denmark. Check out the UFC Copenhagen full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC Copenhagen Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier Lightweight: Danilo Belluardo vs. Mark Madsen

Danilo Belluardo vs. Mark Madsen Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Gunnar Nelson

Gilbert Burns vs. Gunnar Nelson Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree

Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree Light heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):

Middleweight: Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips

Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Makhmud Muradov

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Makhmud Muradov Welterweight: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Ismail Naurdiev Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Brandon Davis

Giga Chikadze vs. Brandon Davis Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg

Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Lando Vannata

Marc Diakiese vs. Lando Vannata Bantamweight: Nohelin Hernandez vs. Jack Shore

Will you be tuning in to UFC Copenhagen tomorrow morning?