UFC Contender Takes Shots at Andrew Tate’s World Champion Claims After Boxing Debut Loss

ByTimothy Wheaton
Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee didn’t hold back on social media after Andrew Tate’s highly anticipated boxing debut ended in a loss on December 20, 2025. Facing reigning Misfits heavyweight champion, reality TV star, Chase DeMoor in Dubai, Tate lost via decision in a bout that immediately sparked conversation about his fighting credentials and Lee’s long-standing skepticism about his combat abilities.​

Lee, who has competed throughout his MMA career against quality opposition, had been outspoken about Tate’s world champion status in professional kickboxing. In a tweet from August 2024, Lee pointedly asked, “How tf did Andrew Tate convince people that he’s a world champion?” That commentary gained new relevance after Tate’s performance against DeMoor, where he was repeatedly rocked, struggled with his cardio, and spent the later rounds clinching just to survive.

Following the fight, Lee seized the moment on X (formerly Twitter), posting: “Do yall believe us now when we say Andrew Tate could never fight?” The tweet resonated with fight fans who’d watched Tate look gassed and weak throughout the six-round main event.

Tate’s titles included ISKA championships at light cruiserweight (2011) and light heavyweight (2013), plus an Enfusion title in 2014, making him a four-time world champion by those organizations’ standards. However, combat sports analysts have long noted that Tate never competed at the highest level of professional kickboxing, organisations like Glory and K-1 are considered the elite tier. His opponents were often lesser-known fighters without significant records.

The boxing loss prompted Tate to remove “4x world champion kickboxer” from his social media biography, according to reports from December 23, 2025. Meanwhile, Tate defended his decision to fight through philosophical posts citing Theodore Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” speech, emphasizing the value of attempting something difficult over remaining on the sidelines as a critic.

Lee’s criticism found an audience among those who’d questioned whether Tate’s striking achievements would translate to boxing, particularly against DeMoor, a 29-year-old reality TV star turned influencer boxer with more recent ring experience. Tate’s brief boxing career has certainly validated Lee’s earlier skepticism about his combat credentials.

