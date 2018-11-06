UFC Confirms Fight Fight Of ESPN Era

The UFC has officially confirmed its first fight of the ESPN era.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto is reporting that the promotion will announce Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich as the first fight of its major television deal with the sports giant. The match-up will take place on the first ESPN card on January 19, 2019, from Brooklyn, New York.

The bout was previously teased but never confirmed until today:

UFC has officially confirmed its first bout of the ESPN era, Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn. ESPN + card. MMAFighting first reported awhile back. UFC publicly confirming today. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 6, 2018

Fan favorite VanZant has been out of action since a decision loss to Jessica-Rose Clark in her 125-pound debut last January. “12 Gauge” has been dealing with a broken arm ever since. Once one of the fastest-rising strawweights in the UFC, the defeat gave her three losses in her previous four fights. But in today’s entertainment era, VanZant’s record may not matter as much as her prominent social media presence and other assets.

She’ll face another fan favorite who is in need of a win in Ostovich. The Hawaiian TUF 26 veteran lost her last fight via submission to Montana De La Rosa at the TUF 27 Finale this July. The defeat dropped her record to 4-4.

VanZant and Ostovich will throw down in what is certainly expected to be an anticipated fight by fans. The card will also be the first event aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. Expect more announcements for the sure-to-be growing card soon.