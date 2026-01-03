UFC commentator questions ‘unentertaining’ label surrounding Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev

Jon Anik has shared his opinion on the recent performances of Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev. The UFC commentator cannot understand how some fans found those bouts unentertaining.

Chimaev dethroned Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 by unanimous decision. The title fight was a one-sided affair, as ‘Borz’ had a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds, secured 12 takedowns, and had landed 529 strikes overall.

On the other hand, Islam Makhachev, who moved up to welterweight earlier this year, made his divisional debut at UFC 322 against Jack Della Maddalena. The Russian fighter also had a similar performance to ‘Borz’ and cruised to a dominant unanimous decision victory. Makhachev had a control time of 19 minutes and 10 seconds and secured 4 takedowns against ‘JDM.’

Despite dominant victories by Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev, the MMA community remained divided, with some fans labeling their performances as boring due to the lack of striking exchanges. UFC commentator Jon Anik, however, strongly disagrees with that assessment.

Jon Anik Praises Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev’s Masterclass Performances

Having witnessed UFC 319 and UFC 322 live from the commentary booth, Jon Anik says he cannot understand how anyone could find such bouts unentertaining. On the JAXXON Podcast, Anik pushed back against critics who dismissed Makhachev and Chimaev’s performances as dull. The 47-year-old lauded the UFC champions’ high-level grappling and control on display. He said:

“We were in awe of those [Khamzat and Islam] performances, and then we get off the air and you hear some of the noise about maybe the fight not being entertaining, and I’m thinking, what world am I operating in? I feel like this fight game and rules are striker first. If Jack Della Maddalena can’t get up at the end of Round 1, put him on his back to begin Round 2.”

Check out Jon Anik’s comments below: