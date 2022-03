All 26 fighters set to compete at UFC Columbus have weighed in ahead of their respective fights that are set to go down at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio tomorrow night. See below for all of the UFC Columbus weigh-in results below.

MAIN CARD

Curtis Blaydes (259) vs. Chris Daukaus (243)

Alexa Grasso (125) vs. Joanne Wood (125)

Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Matt Brown (170.5)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125.5)

Ilir Latifi (239.5) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (246)

Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5) vs. Marc Diakiese (155)

PRELIMS

Max Griffin (171) vs. Neil Magny (170)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (135)

Aliaskhab Khizriev (185) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185.5)

Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)

David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)

Luis Saldana (145) vs. Bruno Souza (144)

What fight are you most looking forward to watching at UFC Columbus?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.