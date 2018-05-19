UFC Chile Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. May 19, 2018) the UFC is in Santiago, Chile from the Movistar Arena for a Fight Night that’s headlined by a massive welterweight bout.

The main event of the evening will see former UFC middleweight and welterweight title challenger Demian Maia take on Kamaru Usman. In the co-main event of the evening, strawweights Alexa Grasso takes on Tatiana Suarez.

There are plenty of other exciting bouts on the card as well; and you can check out the full card, start time and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Kamaru Usman

Women’s strawweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez

Light heavyweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Diego Rivas

Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Andrea Lee

Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Vicente Luque

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Zak Cummings

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Women’s strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Syuri Kondo

Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Humberto Bandenay

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Brandon Davis

Bantamweight: Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva