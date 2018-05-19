UFC Chile Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. May 19, 2018) the UFC is in Santiago, Chile from the Movistar Arena for a Fight Night that’s headlined by a massive welterweight bout.
The main event of the evening will see former UFC middleweight and welterweight title challenger Demian Maia take on Kamaru Usman. In the co-main event of the evening, strawweights Alexa Grasso takes on Tatiana Suarez.
There are plenty of other exciting bouts on the card as well; and you can check out the full card, start time and information on how to watch here below:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):
Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Kamaru Usman
Women’s strawweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez
Light heavyweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes
Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Diego Rivas
Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Andrea Lee
Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Vicente Luque
Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET):
Welterweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Zak Cummings
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Women’s strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Syuri Kondo
Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Humberto Bandenay
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET):
Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Brandon Davis
Bantamweight: Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz
Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva