UFC Auckland Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Earlier tonight (Sat. February 22, 2020) UFC Auckland took place from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Auckland crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 10,025, hauling in a gate of $1,239,625. The gate and attendance were both the highest for any sporting event ever at the Spark Arena. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Opening up the show was a women’s flyweight bout between Priscila Cachoeira and Shana Dobson. Cachoeira took out Dobson in 40 seconds in the first round, the fastest finish in UFC women’s flyweight history. The victory was good enough for a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

In the co-main event, light heavyweight Jim Crute put on an extremely dominant performance over Michał Oleksiejczuk. Crute rag-dolled Oleksiejczuk before locking up a kimura, forcing him to tap out. The dominant performance also earned him a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000.

Finally, in the main event of the night, Paul Felder and Dan Hooker put on an absolute classic at lightweight, going all five rounds. Hooker took home the split decision win, but both men will be taking home an extra $50,000 for Fight Of The Night.

What do you think about the UFC Auckland bonuses that have been handed out?