UFC Apex Becomes Meta Apex in New Five‑Year Naming‑Rights Deal

The UFC’s in-house arena in Las Vegas has a new name and a wider role. On 14 January 2026, UFC CEO Dana White announced that the UFC Apex will now be known as Meta Apex under a five‑year naming‑rights agreement with Meta, deepening a technology partnership that began in 2025 and formally makes Meta the promotion’s “Fan Technology Partner.”

The deal extends an existing relationship that already put Meta products like Meta Quest headsets, Ray‑Ban Meta smart glasses and Meta AI into UFC broadcasts and shoulder programming. White, who joined Meta’s board in 2025, framed the agreement as a way to change how fans experience live fights, saying Meta’s tech will “transform how fans experience live fights” as part of the rebrand. Meta CMO Alex Schultz called Meta Apex a chance to “redefine how fans and athletes connect and experience the sport,” pointing to deeper integration of Meta hardware and software on site.

Meta Apex sits next to UFC headquarters and the Performance Institute in Enterprise, Nevada, and has been central to the promotion’s schedule since it opened in 2019. UFC bought the former Scientific Games building in 2018 for around 40 million dollars and invested a further 30 million dollars to convert it into a live events and production hub. During the pandemic, the facility hosted most U.S. cards behind closed doors and has since staged close to 200 events, including more than 100 Fight Nights, Dana White’s Contender Series, The Ultimate Fighter bouts and UFC BJJ shows.

The naming‑rights deal lands as TKO Group is upgrading the venue. Renovations scheduled for completion later in 2026 will expand capacity to about 1,000 fans, add improved concessions and merchandise areas, and overhaul the entrance, lobby and ticket box office. For the first time, tickets to all events at Meta Apex will be available to the general public rather than limited guest lists, shifting the building from a mostly studio environment toward a small but open arena model.

Technology is the hook. Meta branding will run throughout the building, and the partners plan dedicated activation spaces where fans can try VR experiences, AI features and wearable tech in ways tied directly to live cards. White has highlighted interactive VR viewing and on‑site use of smart glasses as examples of how Meta Apex is meant to blend a TV studio, lab and arena in one location.

Programming at Meta Apex is also widening. The venue will remain home to select UFC Fight Nights, the Contender Series and UFC BJJ, while also hosting Dana White’s long‑planned Zuffa Boxing project. The first Zuffa Boxing card is set for 23 January, headlined by Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo, with a slate of 12 shows targeted across 2026 and broadcasts tied into the UFC’s new Paramount Skydance media deal. WWE events and Power Slap cards under the TKO umbrella will continue to run through the facility as well.