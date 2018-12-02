UFC Adelaide Bonuses: Mauricio Rua Banks An Extra $50k

UFC Fight Night 142 went down from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia last night (Sat. December 1, 2018).

On the opening fight of the FS1 preliminary card, flyweights Elias Garcia and Kai Kara-France put on a tremendous contest. Both men went the distance and France took home a lopsided unanimous decision when it was all said and done. However, both men did enough to earn Fight Of The Night honors, and a $50,000 bonus each.

Also, on the main card, Sodiq Yusuff picked up an impressive first-round TKO victory over Suman Mokhtarian. Yussuff finished the fight just after the two-minute mark. He’ll take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for his extraordinary performance.

And finally, former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua also earned a Performance Of The Night bonus. His third-round TKO win over young prospect Tyson Pedro earned the Brazilian an extra $50,000 on his fight night paycheck.