UFC 324 Odds Breakdown: Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong

ByTimothy Wheaton
The bantamweight division receives a title eliminator at UFC 324 as former champion Sean O’Malley looks to halt his two-fight skid against the surging Song Yadong. This matchup carries heavy implications for the 135-pound hierarchy.

Odds Breakdown: Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong at UFC 324 

​Oddsmakers initially positioned O’Malley as a significant favorite, opening with lines as wide as -300 (75% implied win probability). However, early action has trended sharply toward the underdog. As of mid-December 2025, O’Malley’s line has tightened to the -186 to -215 range across major oddsmakers and legal sportsbooks in Canada and the US.

China’s Song Yadong, who opened near +250, now sits between +150 and +164. This shift likely reflects bettor confidence in Song’s durability and recent form compared to O’Malley’s struggles.

O’Malley aims to prove he remains elite after back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili in September 2024 and June 2025. Conversely, Song Yadong enters with momentum following a technical decision victory over Henry Cejudo in February 2025, a win that solidified his top-5 standing.

​Unlike O’Malley’s recent grappler-heavy schedule, this fight promises a striking chess match. Michael Bisping and other analysts note the matchup favors O’Malley’s distance management, as Song primarily relies on boxing in the pocket rather than chain wrestling

This marks O’Malley’s first scheduled three-round bout since 2022. A shorter format forces a higher pace, potentially neutralizing the “slow start” issues that plagued him in five-round title affairs. Song’s path to victory relies on bridging the gap to land power hooks; he must crash the distance without eating O’Malley’s signature counter-sniper shots. The tightening odds reflect a market expecting a highly competitive striking battle rather than a showcase. 

Song has never been knocked out in his UFC career, displaying a granite chin that suggests he can absorb O’Malley’s offense for 15 minutes. The value likely lies in O’Malley by Decision for those backing the favorite, or Song via KO/TKO for bettors banking on his explosive power finding a home against a potentially diminished O’Malley.

The victor of this clash at T-Mobile Arena positions themselves squarely in the bantamweight title conversation for late 2026. The O’Malley-Yadong winner becomes the likely next contender in line for Petr Yan’s crown. For O’Malley, a win halts the narrative of his decline and sets up potential rematches or fresh title eliminators. For Song, dispatching the division’s biggest star would be the undeniable credential needed to finally secure his first UFC title shot.​

O’Malley fights to prove he is not merely a “fun” fighter but still championship material, while Song looks to graduate from gatekeeper to contender. 

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

