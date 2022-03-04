Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal will go down tomorrow night (Saturday, March 5) at UFC 272 which is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the event, all of the 26 fighters competing on the third UFC pay-per-view of 2022 weighed in.

Check out how Covington, Masvidal, and everyone else preparing to fight got in at the weigh-ins on Friday.

MAIN CARD

Colby Covington (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)

Rafael dos Anjos (160) vs. Renato Moicano (160)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170)

Greg Hardy (266) vs. Serghei Spivac (243.5)

PRELIMS

Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (156)

Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (206)

Mariya Agapova (126) vs. Maryna Moroz (125.5)

EARLY PRELIMS

Brian Kelleher (145) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (146)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5)

Ludovit Klein (156) vs. Devonte Smith (156)

Dustin Jacoby (205.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

