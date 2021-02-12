Check out the UFC 258 weigh-in results below…

MAIN CARD

Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Gilbert Burns (170)
Maycee Barber (126) vs. Alexa Grasso (125.5)
Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)
Bobby Green (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)
Julian Marquez (185) vs. Maki Pitolo (185)

PRELIMS

Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)
Dhiego Lima (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (169.5)
Mallory Martin (115.5) vs. Polyana Viana (116)
Andre Ewell (138.5) vs. Chris Gutierrez (140)
Brian Kelleher (145.5) vs. Ricky Simon (145.5)
Gabe Green (169.5) vs. Phil Rowe (171)
Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Who do you think will win the UFC 258 main event? Kamaru Usman or Gilbert Burns?

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.