UFC 247 Medical Suspensions: Valentina Shevchenko Out Until August

The UFC 247 medical suspensions are in after this past weekend’s (Sat. February 8, 2020) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

In the main event of the night, Jon Jones retained his light heavyweight championship over Dominick Reyes. Also, in the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko retained her women’s flyweight title over Katlyn Chookagian. Now, she’ll sit until August 7 after being evaluated by doctors. As for Jones, he is medically suspended until March 10, as is Reyes.

Check out the full UFC 247 medical suspensions below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC 247 Medical Suspensions

Jon Jones: suspended until March 10.

Dominick Reyes: suspended until March 10.

Valentina Shevchenko: suspended until Aug. 7.

Katlyn Chookagian: suspended until March 25.

Justin Tafa: suspended until April 9.

Juan Adams: suspended until March 10.

Dan Ige: suspended until March 10.

Mirsad Bektic: suspended until March 10.

Derrick Lewis: suspended until Feb. 18.

Ilir Latifi: suspended until March 10.

Trevin Giles: suspended until Feb. 18.

James Krause: suspended until March 10.

Lauren Murphy: suspended until March 10.

Andrea Lee: suspended until March 10.

Mario Bautista: suspended until March 10.

Miles Johns: suspended until April 9.

Journey Newson: suspended until Aug. 7.

Domingo Pilarte: suspended until April 9.

Andre Ewell: suspended until Aug. 7.

Jonathan Martinez: suspended until Feb. 18.

Khaos Williams: suspended until March 10.

Alex Morono: suspended until March 10.

Youssef Zalal: suspended until Feb. 18.

Austin Lingo: suspended until March 10.

What do you think about the UFC 247 medical suspensions?