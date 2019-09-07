UFC 242 Post-Fight Press Conference & Live Stream

Spread the word!













Today’s (Saturday, September 7, 2019) UFC 242 pay-per-view is in the books from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and now it’s time for the post-fight press conference.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (champion) vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title fight headlined the show. In the co-headliner, Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder in a lightweight bout will took place.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos in a lightweight bout, Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov in a heavyweight bout, and Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout.

UFC 242 Post-Fight Presser

A number of impressive fights and performances highlighted the UFC’s trip to Abu Dhabi. Watch the fighters break down their bouts in the UFC 242 post-fight press conference streaming live after the main event: