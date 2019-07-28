UFC 240 Results: Krzysztof Jotko Edges Marc-Andre Barriault

Spread the word!













Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout opens the main card of the UFC 240 pay-per-view (PPV) event:

Round 1: Jotko came out and clinched with him up against the fence where they exchanged positions. They finally separate from the clinch and rest in the center. Jotko misses a high kick. Jotko landed a good combo that finished with an uppercut. There wasn’t a ton of action. Barriault then scores a powerful takedown but Jotko pops right back up.

Round 2: Barriault clinches up. Misses on an uppercut and they break to range. Jotko hasn’t landed anything significant but continues to look to clinch, which upset the fans and rightfully so with the lack of action. Barriault stalking forward and lands a good right hand. Barriault shoots in and scores a takedown. Jotko scored a late-round takedown.

Round 3: They clinch again and Barriault tags him again with an elbow. Joe Rogan joked that Herb Dean was even getting annoyed with this lackluster fight. Barriault started to push and try to make something happen. Jotko shot in for a takedown but let it go.

Official Result: Krzysztof Jotko def. Marc-Andre Barriault via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)