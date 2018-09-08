UFC 228 Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov Catches Brandon Davis In Rare Sub

Fast-rising featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov squared off with short notice replacement Brandon Davis on tonight’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 main card inside the American Airlines Center from Dallas, Texas.

Round One

The first round was very much a kickboxing affair with Davis doing a fair job at managing the fight. Magomedsharipov had his moments, landing a hard spinning back fist and landing a big belly to back suplex. Close round to score.

Round Two

Magomedsharipov’s grappling skills were on full display in round two. Davis managed to get the fight back to the feet but found himself in a rare banana split submission. Davis promptly taps.

Zabit Magomedsharipov defeats Brandon Davis via submission (knee bar) at 3:46 of round two