UFC 226 Pre-Fight Press Conference

We’re only two days out from this weekend’s blockbuster (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although it lost the anticipated featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega in the co-main event, the pay-per-view event still features one of the biggest fights in UFC history when heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic meets light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the title in the card’s featured fight.

Heavyweight knockout sluggers Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will also meet on the main card in a match-up that is legitimately one of the most potentially explosive fights in MMA right now.

The fighters will appear in the traditional pre-fight press conference starting at 6 p.m. EST. Watch it streaming live here: