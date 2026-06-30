Tyson Fury Booked In Muay Thai Stadium for Next Boxing Match

Tyson Fury is set to box Mariusz Wach on July 24 at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, in a stay-busy heavyweight fight staged one night before Anthony Joshua’s July 25 return against Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia. The bout is being positioned as Fury’s next step toward a long-discussed showdown with Joshua later this year, provided both former champions come through these interim assignments.

Tyson Fury’s summer schedule is now in place, with the former heavyweight champion booked to face Mariusz Wach in Pattaya on July 24. The event will be held at Max Muay Thai Stadium, a venue tied to Fury’s recent training base in Thailand, and Queensberry Promotions is attached to the show. Reports around the announcement indicate the fight is likely to be scheduled for 10 rounds, though the key point is its role as a competitive bridge between Fury’s April comeback and a possible Anthony Joshua clash in November.

Tyson Fury Fighting in Muay Thai Stadium in Thailand

Fury returned to action in April and beat Arslanbek Makhmudov on points after time away from the sport, rebuilding momentum following his two decision defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. He has spent significant time training in Thailand, and that link helps explain why this event is heading to Pattaya rather than the UK or Saudi Arabia. Another layer to the card is its charity angle, with proceeds described as going toward local causes in Pattaya, while the WBC is set to present a special “Humanitarian Title” connected to the event.

Wach brings experience, size and name recognition, but his recent record explains why this is seen as a tune-up for Fury rather than a true crossroads fight. The 46-year-old Pole last fought in March, when he lost a unanimous decision to Viktor Vykhryst in Budapest, and he has spent the later stage of his career taking on established or rising heavyweights without breaking through at the top level. His past opponents include Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Hughie Fury and Kevin Lerena, while one recent result that will draw attention is his second-round stoppage loss to Moses Itauma in 2024.

Joshua is due to face Kristian Prenga the following day in Saudi Arabia, and multiple reports state that Fury and Joshua have already signed for a fight later in the year, with mid-November under discussion and the UK still expected to host it. Dana White and Eddie Hearn have begun getting into a war of words over who gets to promote the event.

Max Muay Thai Stadium is one of Pattaya’s regular combat sports venues and is closely associated with televised Muay Thai shows, giving Fury-Wach a setting that is far smaller and more local than the arenas usually linked to global heavyweight boxing. It sits in a city with a long connection to fight tourism and Thai boxing, so the choice of venue fits Fury’s recent base in Thailand while adding an unusual visual backdrop for a heavyweight event that is being sold as a short stop on the road to Anthony Joshua.

Fury has framed 2026 as a major year in his career and linked this Thailand event to both preparation and community work. His team has taken a similar line, describing Wach as a serious enough opponent to demand focus while still serving the bigger objective of arriving at a Joshua fight sharp and healthy.