Tyron Woodley Willing To Fight Colby Covington On One Condition

Tyron Woodley willing to fight former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington but there needs to be one thing to go down in order to make it happen. The UFC welterweight champion obviously has some history with Covington and it appears to only be a matter of time before they fight.

Journey

Covington was supposed to be next in line for Woodley. However, Covington underwent surgery to correct a nasal issue and turned down the fight. Thus, the UFC gave the title shot to rising prospect Darren Till. This led to Woodley getting a dominant win over Till at UFC 228.

Tyron Woodley Willing To Fight

Now, Woodley is claiming that he is willing to fight Covington at UFC 230 on one condition. That is if he can get medically cleared for a thumb injury. Then, he is more than willing to headline this show.

“I’ve got an MRI on my thumb and I’m sending it for a second opinion,” Woodley said to MMAJunkie. “If I’m good, then I have no issue with fighting in November. The more I fight, the better rhythm I get in the swing of things. Obviously, I just fought, so I’m still in phenomenal shape. I’ve been eating pancakes, shrimp fried rice, brownies – taking a week and eating some bullcrap. “It all depends on how severe my thumb injury is. I dislocated it in the first round punching him in the back of the head. I thought it was just jammed.” “I would love to fight in Madison Square Garden again,” he said. “Not to sound arrogant, but would never take a fight against Darren Till if not 100 percent confident in both my hands. So I think I could beat (Covington) even if my hand’s a little jacked up.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.