Tyron Woodley Details Recent Hand Injury

Tyron Woodley details dealing with the recent hand injury that has put him on the shelf for the rest of this year.

The UFC gave the latest title shot to rising prospect Darren Till. This led to Woodley getting a dominant win over Till at UFC 228 pay-per-view event last month. This comes after it was revealed that the UFC welterweight champion decided to undergo surgery for a hand injury.

Tyron Woodley Details

During the latest episode of TMZ Sports’ Hollywood Beatdown, Woodley spoke about the injury from a doctor’s office in Pensacola, Florida.

“It’s the CMC joint, I dislocated my thumb in the [Darren Till] fight. I did it in the first round and then I actually tore ligaments there. At the end of the first round I punched and hit the back of his head. And then the second round, I started elbowing and punching and then I got on top and the coach was like ‘Hook punch him!’ So I started doing what we call the hook punch and my hand started hurting.”

What He Had To Do

Woodley continued by stating that at the end of the fight, he saw his thumb poking out and he decided to push it back in.

“I was like ‘Aw that doesn’t feel good, let me elbow this motherf**ker. So that’s what I started doing. And at the end of the fight I just saw my thumb just poking out. My natural reaction was to push it back down,” (via MMAMania.com). “I pushed it down, ooh, I’m like ‘I broke it. Wow this is crazy. I’m probably going to have to get pins, this is probably displaced.’ Then it popped up again, I pushed it back down, it made a noise like light bulbs cracking in my hand.”

Next Fight

Woodley is expected to make his next title defense as the welterweight champion against former interim champion Colby Covington. Now, this fight has been delayed once again and will likely go down in the first quarter of 2019.