Two Light Heavyweight Bouts Added To UFC on ESPN+ 1

UFC on ESPN+ 1 is stacking up to be one heck of a card. The card already features some entertaining fights and the UFC just added two light heavyweight fights to the card.

First reported by Mark La Monica of Newsday, Glover Teixeira will face Ion Cutelaba and Alonzo Menifield will fight Vinicius Moreira Castro on ESPN+’s debut card on Jan. 19, 2019, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Teixeira (27-7) has alternated between losing and winning since his August 2016 bout with Anthony Johnson. The 39-year-old was once a title contender but has fallen on hard times as of late. He was forced to pull out of his fight with Jimi Manuwa this last September with a shoulder injury.

Cutelaba (14-3) has won two straight via first-round knockouts. The 24-year-old is on the verge of becoming a series light heavyweight contender.

Menifield earned his way to the UFC with the fastest knockout in DWTNCS history. He only needed eight seconds to sleep Dashawn Boatwright and earn a UFC contract. Menifield has won al of his fights via KO. Moreira Castro earned his UFC contract by submitting John Allen on DWTNCS Brazil, Episode 3.

UFC on ESPN+ 1, also known as UFC Fight Night 143, will also feature a women’s flyweight matchup between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.