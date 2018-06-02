Twitter Reacts To Marlon Moraes’ Massive Head Kick KO

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC was in Utica, New York last night (Fri. June 1, 2018) for UFC Fight Night 131 with some great fights for the mixed martial arts (MMA) community to enjoy.

In the co-main event of the evening, Gregor Gillespie solidified himself as a lightweight prospect to keep your eye on after a dominant performance over Vinc Pichel; which resulted in a second round submission win via arm triangle.

The main event saw Marlon Moraes make quick work of Jimmie Rivera in just 30 seconds with another nasty head kick. He definitely now has a claim to a shot at the 135-pound title.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to UFC Utica on Twitter here below:

