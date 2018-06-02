Twitter Reacts To Marlon Moraes’ Massive Head Kick KO

The UFC was in Utica, New York last night (Fri. June 1, 2018) for UFC Fight Night 131 with some great fights for the mixed martial arts (MMA) community to enjoy.

In the co-main event of the evening, Gregor Gillespie solidified himself as a lightweight prospect to keep your eye on after a dominant performance over Vinc Pichel; which resulted in a second round submission win via arm triangle.

The main event saw Marlon Moraes make quick work of Jimmie Rivera in just 30 seconds with another nasty head kick. He definitely now has a claim to a shot at the 135-pound title.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to UFC Utica on Twitter here below:

Gillespie has an arm triangle. And Pichel taps! #UFCUtica — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 2, 2018

Gregor Gillespie is legit, man. Add more one to the shark tank that is 155 pounds. Yeesh. #UFCUtica — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 2, 2018

That was a really impressive performance by Gregor Gillespie. Good win. Now let's not wait 20 minutes for the main event. Let's move this thing along and wrap it up. #UFCUtica — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 2, 2018

Gillespie set the pace, poured on the pressure & kept suffocating Pichel til he got the finish. What a performance. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 2, 2018

MARLON MORAES OH MY GOD!#UFCUtica — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) June 2, 2018

Marlon Moraes is a monster. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 2, 2018

MARLON MORAES!!! — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 2, 2018

Well here we go. Marlon Moraes vs. Jimmie Rivera. Winner should get a title shot. AAAAAAAAAAND MORAES WINS WITH A HEAD KICK WOW — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 2, 2018

Well, that was quick. Damn. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) June 2, 2018

GOOD FUCKING NIGHT!!! #UFCUtica — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 2, 2018

Wow!!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) June 2, 2018

GIVE MARLON MORAES A TITLE SHOT RIGHT NOW.#UFCUtica — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) June 2, 2018

WOW!!! Marlon Moraes lands a huge head kick and finishes the fight less than a minute in. That’s a big statement win right there. #UFCUtica — Michael Henken (@MichaelHenken) June 2, 2018

Whhhaaaattttt?!?! — Bas Rutten (@BasRuttenMMA) June 2, 2018

Did you hear that?!?!?!?!? @MMARLONMORAES with the HUGE KO in round 1! WOW. #UFCUtica — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) June 2, 2018

I've never seen anyone do Jimmie Rivera like that. — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) June 2, 2018

Okay yeah Moraes deserves that title shot. Just go ahead and pull Garbrandt, because he doesn't. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 2, 2018

Marlon Moraes is a gangster in the streets. Hide your kids. Hide your wife. Moraes is coming to collect the tithe. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 2, 2018

Can’t say shit about that KO. #UFCUtica. — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) June 2, 2018

Rivera had not lost a fight since 2008. Moraes beat him in seconds. That is one bad dude. #UFCUtica — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 2, 2018

Oh no, you’re getting fined by NYSAC for getting out of the cage. #UFCUtica — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 2, 2018

Good god that was nasty. #UFCUtica — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 2, 2018

Sweet Jesus. Marlon Moraes just murked Jimmie Rivera in under 30 seconds. Head kick with some follow up ground and pound. Wow. That's Rivera's first loss in almost 10 years. Moraes should now go on to fight the winner of Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt. #UFCUtica — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 2, 2018

Marlon Moraes…headkick…goodnight. Wow what a knockout #UFCUtica — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 2, 2018

😱😱😱😱 that headkick sounded like someone just hit a home run. #UFCUtica — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 2, 2018