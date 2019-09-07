Twitter Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Submitting Dustin Poirier

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Khabib Nurmagomedov picked up against Dustin Poirier when he tapped him out.
As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC 242 pay-per-view event, Khabib was able to lock in the rear-naked choke for the win in the third round of this championship fight. As a result, Khabib retained the UFC lightweight title as well as extended his pro-MMA record to 28-0.
This fight took place on Saturday afternoon (August 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. While many were pumped up to see this fight and excited about the finish, fight fans are already looking towards Khabib taking on former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.
Twitter Reactions To Khabib Nurmagomedov Submitting Dustin Poirier
You can see how people on social media reacted to Nurmagomedov’s performance here: