Twitter Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Submitting Dustin Poirier

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Khabib Nurmagomedov picked up against Dustin Poirier when he tapped him out.

As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC 242 pay-per-view event, Khabib was able to lock in the rear-naked choke for the win in the third round of this championship fight. As a result, Khabib retained the UFC lightweight title as well as extended his pro-MMA record to 28-0.

This fight took place on Saturday afternoon (August 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. While many were pumped up to see this fight and excited about the finish, fight fans are already looking towards Khabib taking on former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Twitter Reactions To Khabib Nurmagomedov Submitting Dustin Poirier

You can see how people on social media reacted to Nurmagomedov’s performance here:

https://twitter.com/SandhuMMA/status/1170437874250125315

How do you stop that Khabib Nurmagomedov's wrestling and grappling? No one has figured it out yet. Back to the drawing board, lightweight division. #UFC242 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 7, 2019

#AndStill Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Dustin Poirier away with a third round rear naked choke in the #UFC242 main event.



28-0. Unbelievable performance — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 7, 2019

Khabib just not playing the same game as the rest. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) September 7, 2019

I've run out of ways to describe how brilliant Khabib Nurmagomedov's grappling is. Easily the best in MMA history, and I don't think it's even close. Just unreal. #UFC242 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) September 7, 2019

Well, that was impressive as hell. Geathje or bust, because I don't see Ferguson not having the same issues as Poitier. #UFC242 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 7, 2019

There's levels to this game and Khabib Nurmagomedov is a God amongst men. He defeats Dustin Poirier via third round RNC. He might just be the most complete, well rounded, dominant fighter this sport has ever produced. How can you ever pick against him? All he does is win. #UFC242 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 7, 2019

Ferguson vs Khabib is the only fight I want at 155. If there is something else you wanna sell me I'm not interested. #UFC242 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) September 7, 2019

Watching Dustin Poirier in agony is awful. Truly, truly awful. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 7, 2019

It's a fight we've all wanted to see for a very long time. They're two of the best lightweights ever and both men are in their prime.



They have the best active winning streaks in the UFC. It'd be a legacy defining fight.



It's time. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson.



BUT… — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 7, 2019

It's the most cursed fight in MMA history. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson has been booked 4 times:



2015/TUF 22 Finale

Khabib out due to injury



2016/UFC on FOX 19

Tony out due to injury



2017/UFC 209

Khabib out due to a bad weight cut



2018/UFC 223

Tony out due to injury — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 7, 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. It has to happen. #UFC242 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) September 7, 2019

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is the ONLY FIGHT TO MAKE September 7, 2019

The highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. Dustin Poirier has experienced it all. Heart breaking post fight interview. Feel for the guy. Still one of the best in the world and he'll be back. #UFC242 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 7, 2019

Khabib does Khabib stuff. Gets the submission. Asked about Tony Ferguson next, tells us he needs some time off. pic.twitter.com/vYfc9TAnmh — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 7, 2019

If I had that neck like that it be a wrap — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) September 7, 2019

Khabib takes judges out of the equation. He’s a calculated steamroller. #UFC242 #smesh — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) September 7, 2019

mark my words @TheNotoriousMMA will win the rematch — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 7, 2019

Many have tried , none have succeeded . Watching Khabib fights are amazing . The calmness , the control , the ability to break his opponent’s will to compete is outright fascinating #UFC242 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 7, 2019

Damn Khabib made him quit! Beast. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 7, 2019

I’m pumped for Khabib-Ferguson. Hopefully sooner than later — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 7, 2019

Woww!!!



Absolute complete and total domination by Khabib tonight! He's an absolute monster in that cage. Smothering and violent from start to finish.



What an incredible atmosphere in Abu Dhabi 👏🏻👏🏻 #ufc242



Enter Tony Ferguson… — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) September 7, 2019

How good is Al Iaquinta?? Sorry, but I had to say what “everyone” else was thinking! 💪🏾 #UFC242! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 7, 2019