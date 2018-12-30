Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones Stopping Alexander Gustafsson At UFC 232

In the main event of last night’s (Sat. December 29, 2018) UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV), Jon Jones made his return to the Octagon in style.

“Bones” faced Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of the California card. It was a rematch from one of the greatest title fights in UFC history back in 2013. However, this time, things were a lot different. Jones dominated throughout the first few rounds before finally getting a takedown and managing to hold the Swede there.

After some hard ground-and-pound, Jones picked up the TKO victory in the third round. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the victory here:

Cheaters never win…. wait #UFC232 — Raging Al (@IAQUINTAREALTY) December 30, 2018

Jones is back! Gets the takedown and gnp tko in rd 3 #ufc232 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) December 30, 2018

I reckon Jones is playing the long game. Trying to frustrate Gus and draw him in. #UFC232 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 30, 2018

Victory!!! Albuquerque has a belt again https://t.co/7Yv08qY3pq — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 30, 2018

He did it — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018

You are absolutely undeniable my man @JonnyBones Congratulations champ!!! @AlexTheMauler you are a true warrior as well #ufc232 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 30, 2018

better not call me out or else son — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 30, 2018

Jones dominated on the ground after finally hitting that double leg he attempted in rounds 1 and 2. Round 3 TKO for Jones who gets his 205lbs title back. #UFC232 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 30, 2018

DAMNNNNNN!!! A focused Jon Jones, is one dangerous mofo!!! That guy has ALL the talent in the world!! I hope he can stay clear of anymore distractions to finish his career strong, in the eyes on the fans. #UFC232 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 30, 2018

Easy work, especially compared to the first fight. He was clearly the better man tonight — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) December 30, 2018

But seriously tho, I gotta take my hat off to @JonnyBones. To still be able to perform under that amount of pressure is incredible — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018