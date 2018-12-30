Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones Stopping Alexander Gustafsson At UFC 232

In the main event of last night’s (Sat. December 29, 2018) UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV), Jon Jones made his return to the Octagon in style.
“Bones” faced Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of the California card. It was a rematch from one of the greatest title fights in UFC history back in 2013. However, this time, things were a lot different. Jones dominated throughout the first few rounds before finally getting a takedown and managing to hold the Swede there.
After some hard ground-and-pound, Jones picked up the TKO victory in the third round. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the victory here: