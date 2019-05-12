Twitter Reacts After Alexander Volkanovski Upsets Jose Aldo At UFC 237

Spread the word!













Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo returned to the Octagon last night (Sat. May 11, 2019) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He took on rising 145-pound star Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski showed tremendous skill inside the Octagon against, arguably, the greatest featherweight of all time. After three rounds of fighting, Volkanovski seemingly out-classed the Brazilian legend for 15 minutes. When it was all said and done, he was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Now, he calls for a shot at the featherweight championship. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Volkanovski’s big win on Twitter here:

Volkanovski is a closer 🏠 #UFC237 — Raging A1 forgery (@IAQUINTAREALTY) May 12, 2019

That the Brazilian judges got it right. 🙂 #UFC237 https://t.co/y5ODpWDvdx — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) May 12, 2019

Not quite the fight I was hoping for… 🤷🏽‍♀️ #UFC237 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) May 12, 2019

There can be not a shred of doubt that Alexander Volkanovski is your top featherweight contender and should be next for Max Holloway. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 12, 2019

Imagine Whittaker vs. Adesanya for the middleweight title and Holloway vs. Volkanovski for the featherweight title in Australia. What a scene that would be. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2019

Sensational showing from Alexander Volkanovski. He moves to 7-0 in the UFC and beats Jose Aldo in Rio of all places. Remarkable achievement. Give this man a title shot. #UFC237 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 12, 2019

Alexander Volkanovski gets the job done against Jose Aldo by unanimous decision.



Probably not the result Frankie Edgar wanted as this almost certainly makes Volkanovski the next contender in line to face champion Max Holloway #UFC237 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 12, 2019

This Australia card is starting to shape up to be incredible later this year. If these fights come through, OMG — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 12, 2019

.Hells yeah!!! So freaking proud of @alexvolkanovski winning the biggest fight of his career!!



I remember fighting on the same card on the local Aussie scene back in 2014 and he just cemented himself as a thr next 145lb title contender.



So so so proud 🇦🇺 #UFC237 https://t.co/91SORquRdM — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 12, 2019