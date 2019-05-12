Twitter Reacts After Alexander Volkanovski Upsets Jose Aldo At UFC 237

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo returned to the Octagon last night (Sat. May 11, 2019) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He took on rising 145-pound star Alexander Volkanovski.
Volkanovski showed tremendous skill inside the Octagon against, arguably, the greatest featherweight of all time. After three rounds of fighting, Volkanovski seemingly out-classed the Brazilian legend for 15 minutes. When it was all said and done, he was awarded the unanimous decision victory.
Now, he calls for a shot at the featherweight championship. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Volkanovski’s big win on Twitter here:
