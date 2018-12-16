Twitter Reacts To Al Iaquinta Beating Kevin Lee At UFC on FOX 31

UFC on FOX 31 took place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin earlier tonight (Sat. December 15, 2018).
In the main event, top-ranked lightweights Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta put on a five round thriller. When it was all said and done, however, Iaquinta was able to pull out the unanimous decision win. Lee was shocked by the decision, but accepted the judges ruling nonetheless in sportsmanlike fashion.
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community certainly enjoyed the contest. Here’s how they reacted to the fight on Twitter: