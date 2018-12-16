Twitter Reacts To Al Iaquinta Beating Kevin Lee At UFC on FOX 31

UFC on FOX 31 took place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin earlier tonight (Sat. December 15, 2018).

In the main event, top-ranked lightweights Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta put on a five round thriller. When it was all said and done, however, Iaquinta was able to pull out the unanimous decision win. Lee was shocked by the decision, but accepted the judges ruling nonetheless in sportsmanlike fashion.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community certainly enjoyed the contest. Here’s how they reacted to the fight on Twitter:

Ragggggggggggin Alllll!!! @ALIAQUINTA 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 what a fight both guys #UFCMilwaukee — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 16, 2018

What a fight and what heart from Al. Great card. Great ending to @ufc on fox — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 16, 2018

@ALIAQUINTA and @MoTownPhenom put on a great show. Loved that fight. Well rounded martial artists — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 16, 2018

Yeah I want that little raging bitch — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 16, 2018

I got Al!!! https://t.co/y55M36b2cO — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 16, 2018

Raging Al just closed his real estate business after that performance tonight! #UFCONFox31 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 16, 2018

The real estate agent from Long Island gets it done. Unanimous decision against one of the toughest guys in the division. Ended the fight walking him down, with his hands at his hips … eight months after he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov on 24-hour notice. Al Iaquinta! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 16, 2018