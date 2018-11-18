Twitter Reacts To Santiago Ponzinibbio’s Brutal Knockout Of Neil Magny

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Photo: Per Haljestam for USA TODAY Sports

Last night (Sat. November 17, 2018) the UFC hit the Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for UFC Fight Night 140.

In the main event of the evening, Santiago Ponzinibbio made quite a statement. The Argentine knocked out Neil Magny cold in the fourth round, after systematically dispatching Magny for the majority of the contest. Ponzinibbio showed tremendous poise, patience, and dominance against a longtime top-ranked 170-pounder.

Ponzinibbio called out UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley after the contest and said he believes he deserves a title opportunity after seven-straight wins. With that being said, check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Ponzinibbio’s brutal knockout of Magny in Argentina:

