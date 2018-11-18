Twitter Reacts To Santiago Ponzinibbio’s Brutal Knockout Of Neil Magny

Last night (Sat. November 17, 2018) the UFC hit the Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for UFC Fight Night 140.

In the main event of the evening, Santiago Ponzinibbio made quite a statement. The Argentine knocked out Neil Magny cold in the fourth round, after systematically dispatching Magny for the majority of the contest. Ponzinibbio showed tremendous poise, patience, and dominance against a longtime top-ranked 170-pounder.

Ponzinibbio called out UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley after the contest and said he believes he deserves a title opportunity after seven-straight wins. With that being said, check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Ponzinibbio’s brutal knockout of Magny in Argentina:

Oh my goodness! Face first KO! 😱 #UFCArgentina — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 18, 2018

Magny has a ton of heart. Went out on his shield 👊 ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 18, 2018

Brutal. Neil Magny couldn't stand in the fourth round. Knocked down three times by leg kicks. Santiago Ponzinibbio eventually puts him away with a crushing right hand. Did he need to take that final punch? Might be one his corner second guesses on the flight home. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 18, 2018

Fantastic KO, but one has to at least wonder how much Magny's somewhat unnecessarily compromised state contributed to that vicious loss. Whatever the case, Ponz has incredible power. Solid ladder-climbing win. Good for him. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 18, 2018

HUGE KO from @SPonzinibbioMMA. My goodness, he delivered tonight. And as always, @NeilMagny showed a ton of heart. Great fight! 👏👏👏 #UFCArgentina — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) November 18, 2018