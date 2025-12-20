Tony Ferguson Drops Warren Spencer, Retains MFB Middleweight Belt – Misfits Mania Highlights

Tony Ferguson captured his first undisputed world title at Misfits Mania in Dubai.

While the first round was fairly competitive, it was Ferguson who would seemingly take the stanza after landing a big left hook in the closing seconds. Ferguson’s jab and a brilliant defense would be the story of the second round as ‘El Cucuy‘ continued to pull away from his opponent after two solid rounds of action.

Ferguson really started to pour it on in the third, putting Spencer on the ropes and delivering an onslaught. To his credit, Spencer weathered the storm and made it out of the round, though he’s likely down 3-0 going into the latter rounds.

Likely recognizing he needs a finish, Spencer came out swinging early and caught Ferguson with a nasty one-two in the opening minute of the fourth. Ferguson’s head movement started to frustrate Spencer, but that didn’t stop ‘The Mechanic’ from coming right back with a series of combinations that had the former UFC star reeling.

Just when it looked as though Ferguson was running out of steam, he pops Spencer’s head back with a stiff jab to the chin. Smelling blood in the water, ‘El Cucuy’ unleashes a flurry of strikes on a stumbling Spencer. Ferguson is desperately looking for the knockout shot, but Spencer stays on his skates through the final bell, sending us to the judges for a decision.

Official Result: Tony Ferguson def. Warren Spencer via unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 49-45) to retain the Misfits Boxing middleweight championship.

