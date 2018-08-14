Tom Lawlor Addresses UFC Releasing Him Before USADA Suspension Ends

Tom Lawlor addresses the latest situation involving him and the UFC as the promotion decided to cut ties with him. This is despite the fact that he was almost ready to make his return.

The Suspension

The light heavyweight star was notified of a potential anti-doping violation in November of 2016 after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine on Oct. 10, 2016. Given the date of his drug test failure, he was supposed to be eligible to compete again in October 2018.

He won two of his last three UFC bouts to date. He first scored a submission victory over Michael Kuiper in April 2013 and a knockout victory over Gian Villante in July 2015. In his latest fight, he suffered a decision loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 196.

Reality Of Situation

Lawlor was informed on Monday that the UFC decided to release him. This was a bit surprising considering that he had asked for a release several times during his suspension. However, the promotion would not grant him his request.

Thus, it led to him making the transition to pro wrestling while he waited for his USADA suspension to end. It should be noted that he always planned to make a return to MMA competition.

Tom Lawlor Addresses

“All things come to an end and it was inevitable that so would my time in UFC,” said Lawlor to MMA Fighting. “Today I was informed that I will be released by the UFC despite my USADA suspension being nearly over and my previous requests for a release being denied. While the timing is unexpected, hopefully this opens the doors for me to continue with my mixed martial arts career as well as in the squared circle. Combat sports is one of my life’s great loves. I look forward to showing and sharing that with the fans as soon as possible.”

Lawlor had been with UFC for nearly 10 years after competing on season eight of The Ultimate Fighter reality show. In that time, he had a 6-5 UFC record with an overall record of 10-6 with one no contest.