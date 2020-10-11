Liverpudlian finisher, Tom Aspinall certainly isn’t hanging around when he steps into the Octagon. Making his second appearance on ‘Fight Island’ following a forty-second knockout win over Jake Collier – Aspinall scored a similarly impressive stoppage over short-notice replacement, Alan Baudot with a ground-and-pound barrage.

Facing the Factory X Paris trainee on short-notice following the shelving of a matchup with fellow prospect, Sergey Spivak – Team Kaobon trainee, Aspinall improved to 9-2 professionally with his second UFC win of the year. Utilizing the clinch to score a takedown following some exchanges in pocket – Aspinall established full-mount, and patiently postured, before laying down ground-and-pound forcing the issue for the debuting, Baudot.

Below, catch highlights of Aspinall’s quickfire victory over Baudot.

1st rd TKO for Tom Aspinall! pic.twitter.com/F9jnmVGBbI — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 11, 2020