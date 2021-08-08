Stephen Thompson still believes he will get another welterweight title shot.

Thompson looked set to return to title contention with a potential win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 last month. However, Thompson was outgrappled by Burns on his way to a unanimous decision defeat.

Many felt that was the end for Thompson, 38, and his hopes of getting another title shot and becoming UFC welterweight champion.

Does Thompson feel that way? Not at all. In fact, he still believes there’s a good shot of him facing Kamaru Usman in the near future.

“No, not at all (giving up hope of fighting for the belt again). I mean, I’m still at the top right now, I’m still ranked No. 4, and I’m still the only guy at the top of the division at the moment that hasn’t fought Kamaru Usman,” Thompson said (via BJ Penn). “I still feel like I hold a threat. I feel like Kamaru’s not just the type of guy who will hold me there. He’s going to look and try to finish the fight and that makes for a much more exciting fight and I know that’s what the fans want to see.

“I know that Kamaru wants to fight the best guys in the world, and I’m the only guy at the top right now that hasn’t fought him.”

Vicente Luque aside, Thompson is still the only other top welterweight yet to fight Usman. And if Usman gets past Colby Covington in November, he will undoubtedly be looking at new opponents so there’s always a chance for “Wonderboy.””

However, he will need to return to the win column sooner rather than later. Perhaps a rematch with Jorge Masvidal could be on the cards?