Thiago Santos Scheduled For Sixth Fight In Just Over 12 Months

Streaking light heavyweight Thiago Santos may be the most active fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA) right now.

The Brazilian knockout artist most recently knocked out Jimi Manuwa in a slugfest at December 8’s UFC 231. That win came only six weeks after a finish of Eryk Anders at September’s UFC Sao Paulo.

Santos is apparently looking to keep the momentum rolling with an incredible sixth fight in just over 12 months. The UFC announced he was scheduled for a main event fight against Jan Blachowicz at February 23’s UFC Prague:

The Octagon heads to #UFCPrague 🇨🇿 @JanBlachowicz & @TMarretaMMA prepare for a five round war in the main event! pic.twitter.com/uITAbyP8Mb — UFC (@ufc) December 21, 2018

Santos has won seven of his last eight fights and is approaching several UFC knockout records. He is tied for the most bouts in a calendar year for the UFC with five. The bludgeoning slugger recently moved up from middleweight, where he had competed his whole career.

He’ll face no easy task in Blachowicz, the No. 4-ranked challenger at 205 pounds. The Pole has won four straight, most recently a submission win over Nikita Krylov at September’s UFC Moscow.

Expect fireworks in UFC Prague’s main event as a result.