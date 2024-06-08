Tawanchai retains featherweight Muay Thai title with majority decision over Jo Nattawut – ONE 167 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai kept both his title and his unbeaten streak intact at ONE 167 on Friday night.

Emanating from the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE 167 delivered a memorable night of action capped off by a Fight of the Year contender between Tawanchai and one of ONE Championship’s most versatile strikers, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Through the first two rounds, both fighters remained cautious, trading kicks and keeping their distance. However, that all changed in the third with Nattawut picked up the pace and began landing his far-too-hesitant opponent. Heeding the advice of his corner, the Thai titleholder began to let his hands go in the chances round, pressuring Nattawut and slowly turning the tide.

Following a very competitive fifth round, we went to the judge’s scorecards where two of the three saw the fight in favor of the champ while the third ruled it a draw.

Official Result: Tawanchai def. Jo Nattawut via majority decision.

Check out highlights From Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut at ONE 167:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA.

