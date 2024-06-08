Tawanchai retains featherweight Muay Thai title with majority decision over Jo Nattawut – ONE 167 Highlights

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai kept both his title and his unbeaten streak intact at ONE 167 on Friday night.

Emanating from the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE 167 delivered a memorable night of action capped off by a Fight of the Year contender between Tawanchai and one of ONE Championship’s most versatile strikers, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Through the first two rounds, both fighters remained cautious, trading kicks and keeping their distance. However, that all changed in the third with Nattawut picked up the pace and began landing his far-too-hesitant opponent. Heeding the advice of his corner, the Thai titleholder began to let his hands go in the chances round, pressuring Nattawut and slowly turning the tide.

Following a very competitive fifth round, we went to the judge’s scorecards where two of the three saw the fight in favor of the champ while the third ruled it a draw.

Official Result: Tawanchai def. Jo Nattawut via majority decision.

Check out highlights From Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut at ONE 167:

Swept Tawanchai off his feet 🧹



Watch the full ONE 167 event replay:⁠

🇺🇸🇨🇦 on Prime 👉 https://t.co/JaAw7btIiw

🌍 on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL (geo-restrictions may apply) pic.twitter.com/FBIMxxkCHJ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) June 8, 2024

Tawanchai gets Jo back at the end of the third.



Crowd loving this. Nattawut making it very interesting. pic.twitter.com/me9GR90Fqt — Nicolas Atkin (@nicatkinONE) June 8, 2024

Crowd loved that. Easy Fight of the Night.#ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/3JoEE0eQHf — Nicolas Atkin (@nicatkinONE) June 8, 2024

Tawanchai and “Smokin” Jo THROW DOWN in the final round ⚔️



Watch the full ONE 167 event replay:⁠

🇺🇸🇨🇦 on Prime 👉 https://t.co/JaAw7btIiw

🌍 on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL (geo-restrictions may apply) pic.twitter.com/Q424R2d3qp — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) June 8, 2024