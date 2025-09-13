Tatiana Suarez Dominates Amanda Lemos in Octagon Return – Noche UFC Highlights

Tatiana Suarez grinded out a big win over Amanda Lemos in her return to the Octagon at Noche UFC.

As expected, Suarez put Lemos’ back against the fence early on, but an accidental low blow from the former brought a brief pause to the bout halfway through the first. Unlike Sedriques Dumas, Lemos was able to get back to her feet and continue fighting after a few moments.

With the fight restarted, it didn’t take long for Suarez to shoot in again, scoring a single-leg takedown with a minute to go in the round. Suarez couldn’t offer much in the way of offense, but the top control was likely enough to win her the stanza.

It was much of the same in the second and third, with Suarez dominating the action. However, Lemos put together a surge of offense in the final minute, putting Suarez on the mat and landing some solid ground strikes just before the bell. Unfortunately for Lemos, it wasn’t enough to offset the dominance Suarez delivered during the prior 14 minutes.

Official Result: Tatiana Suarez def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos at Noche UFC: