Akbar Abdullaev Brutalizes Tang Kai, But Won’t Leave with Featherweight Title – ONE Fight Night 27 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Akbar Abdullaev Brutalizes Tang Kai, But Cant Leave with Featherweight Title - ONE Fight Night 27 Highlights

Undefeated sensation Akbar Abdullaev delivered another show-stealing performance at ONE Fight Night 27 on Friday.

After scoring a trio of highlight-reel knockouts in his first three promotional appearances, Abdullaev was handed the opportunity to face reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai in the promotion’s first main event of 2025. Needless to say, Abdullaev’s performance did not disappoint.

Gg PPOlWoAAmumT

For nearly five full rounds, Abdullaev absolutely dominated Tang Kai like no other fighter ever has. Taking the Chinese star down at will, ‘Bakal’ sapped Tang’s energy and stifled his offense at every turn.

After four brutal rounds of action, referee Herb Dean had finally seen enough in the fifth after Abdullaev quickly took Tang down to the mat and peppered him with a bevy of brutal elbow strikes and short shots.

READ MORE:  Denice Zamboanga Hopes to Inspire as She Aims to Become the First Filipina MMA World Champion

81 seconds into the round and that was all she wrote.

fc45d 17363511772036 1920

Official Result: Akbar Abdullaev def. Tang Kai via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 1:21 of Round 5.

While Abdullaev kept his ‘O’ intact, he left the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand without a world title and ineligible to bank a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong due to the weight miss.

c135ac 2a4a7ae821cb4aa4a86fbcfe58025715mv2

Check out highlights from Tang Kai vs. Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 27:

READ MORE:  UFC's Laura Sanko Slams Toxicity on X, Calls for More Kindness in Online Spaces

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts