Slated to make his Octagon return against towering Russian striker, Alexander Volkov in the co-main event of UFC 293 in September, hometown favorite, Tai Tuivasa has claimed that after his opening exchange with Sergei Pavlovich en route to a first round knockout loss at UFC Orlando back in December, he was essentially “f*cked”.

Tuivasa, the current number six ranked heavyweight contender under the banner of the promotion, has been booked to make his Octagon return at UFC 293 in September in Sydney, Australia – taking on former Bellator MMA and M-1 Global heavyweight champion, Volkov in a return ‘Down Under’.

Suffering his second consecutive KO loss in his December defeat against surging number one ranked contender, Pavlovich, Tuivasa had headlined UFC Paris in September of last year against former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane, suffering an eventual third round KO loss to the Frenchman in the pair’s Fight of the Night effort.

Tai Tuivasa reflects on UFC Orlando KO loss last December

And detailing his experience against the surging, Pavlovich last December in ‘The Sunshine State’, Tuivasa admitted that candidly, he was in serious acrimony in the opening exchange with the bruiser.

“That one [fight with Sergei Pavlovich], I was maybe a bit rushed,” Tai Tuivasa told The Halfcast Podcast. “But, I still trained hard. The camp was all right – I was fit. Really, all that fight was down to was who hit who first. And, I was obviously trying to hit him first, but he hit me with the first hit, and I knew I was f*cked.”

“I was just like, ‘F*cking hell,’” Tai Tuivasa explained. “Then I come back and I tired to throw another big hit and then I did this, a 360 spin. I was like, ‘That is not what my head wanted,’ I was already dizzy and then did a full spin. Then it was just I hoped something hit him.”

Can Tai Tuivasa snap his skid against Alexander Volkov at UFC 293?