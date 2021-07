Next up on the UFC 264 main card is a heavyweight collision between Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy.

Round 1

Both fighters start with leg kicks. Tuivasa seems to be hurting Hardy with these kicks but he eats a big straight right. Hardy seems to have wobbled Tuivasa but gets dropped as he goes for the kill. Hardy just about gets to his senses but Tuviasa ends it soon after. What a finish!

Official result: Tai Tuivasa defeats Greg Hardy via knockout (R1, 1:07).