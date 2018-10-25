Tai Tuivasa Claps Back At JDS’ Street Fighting Criticism

Things between Tai Tuivasa and Junior dos Santos seem to be getting a bit personal.

Tuivasa and “JDS” will headline UFC Adelaide on December 1st from Adelaide, Australia. Recently, the Brazilian was interviewed by Sporting News to discuss his upcoming fight with Tuivasa.

“Cigano” took issue with Tuivasa having UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduce him as representing street fighting. He went as far as calling his Australian counterpart a “coward”:

“In his last fight, with Arlovski, when Bruce Buffer was introducing him, he said he represents street fighting,” dos Santos said. “I was watching the fight last night, and saw that and was like, ‘What?! That’s not even a martial art.’ “I thought I was fighting against a martial artist, but that’s not the case. I want to know more about this, and one day I’ll ask him. To represent street fighting, that’s just stupid. Who fights in the streets? It’s not even fair. That’s a coward. Street fighting is not a martial art – it doesn’t exist. How can someone represent street fighting –- that’s bullshit.”

Tuivasa recently responded to dos Santos’ comments in an Instagram post, referencing the Brazilian’s failed United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test, calling him a “steroid injecting little muppet”: