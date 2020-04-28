Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera Planned For UFC’s May 16 Event

Spread the word!













An exciting bantamweight contest between Song Yadong and Marlon Vera looks to be in store for fight fans next month.

That’s according to MMA Fighting who states that the matchup is in the works for the UFC’s upcoming May 16 event taking place in Jacksonville, Florida. Both fighters have verbally agreed to the fight with official contracts soon to be signed.

Yadong is undefeated with the promotion ever since making his debut in 2017 as he has gone 4-0-1 in his five UFC fights so far with three finishes. The Team Alpha Male fighter’s most recent outing was a majority decision draw with Cody Stamann back in December.

As for Vera, he has won his last five in a row with all of them coming by way of finish. His most recent outing was a TKO win over Andre Ewell in October. He has struggled to fight since for a variety of reasons with three different fights all getting called off — two of them due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the May 16 event is headlined by a heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

More fights and announcements are expected soon.

What do you make of Yadong vs. Vera? Who do you think takes the win?