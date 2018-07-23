Shogun Rua Breaks Silence On UFC Hamburg Loss

Shogun Rua has broken his silence on his latest loss inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

Rua was expected to fight former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC Hamburg event but that fight got scrapped once it was revealed that Oezdemir was removed from his headliner role against Rua, which led to the UFC booking him against Anthony Smith and during the lead up to this fight, Rua went on record by stating that he believed that he was close to a title shot if he was able to beat Smith especially since UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently stated that he would be interested in a fight with Rua but obviously those hopes have been shattered.

As seen in the main event of UFC Hamburg (also known as UFC Fight Night 134) that took place on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, Smith was able to score a KO win over the former UFC light heavyweight champion after landing some brutal shots in 89 seconds with a flurry of punches and a vicious elbow that left him unconscious.

Just hours after this fight was over, which snapped Rua’s three fight winning streak, the former UFC and PRIDE champion took to his official Instagram account to issue the following statement on the fight:

”Unfortunately we don’t always get the result we want, and to understand that fact is part of life,” Rua wrote. “Congratulations to Anthony Smith. For so many times I was celebrating at this moment and I can’t take his merits from him. I dedicated myself, trained hard, and did all that was within my reach for this fight, but he was better yesterday. Life continues, thank you all for the support.”

It will be interesting to see where Rua goes from here but it’s a safe bet that it won’t be against Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title.