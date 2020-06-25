Shane Burgos Drops Down Big In New UFC Rankings

Spread the word!













Burgos Falls In UFC Featherweight Ranks

Shane Burgos played his part in a back-and-forth war with Josh Emmett, but the result ultimately affected his place in the featherweight ranks.

Burgos met Emmett in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 3 this past weekend as the highly-anticipated fight certainly delivered.

Although Emmett was compromised early on with multiple injuries, he persevered and managed to drop Burgos multiple times en route to a unanimous decision victory.

For Burgos, it ended a three-fight winning streak and also saw him drop down the featherweight rankings as a result. With the new UFC rankings posted, “Hurricane” dropped down four places to be tied at 14 with Sodiq Yusuff.

Emmett, meanwhile, kept his place at No. 8 while the likes of Dan Ige, Arnold Allen, Jose Aldo, Ryan Hall and the aforementioned Yusuff moved up one spot each.

Other notable changes saw Alexander Volkov drop down to No. 8 with Alistair Overeem moving up to No. 7. Volkov suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Curtis Blaydes in the UFC Vegas 3 headliner with the latter keeping his place as the No. 3 contender at heavyweight.

Following her win over Roxanne Modafferi at UFC Vegas 3, Lauren Murphy moved up three spots to be tied with Jessica Eye for the No. 4 position in the women’s flyweight rankings. Modafferi dropped down one spot to No. 7 with Jennifer Maia also moving down one to No. 6.

You can view the full UFC rankings here.

What do you make of the changes?