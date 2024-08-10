Serghei Spivac takes less than two minutes to finish Marcin Tybura via armbar – UFC Vegas 95 Highlights

Serghei Spivac made it an early night inside The APEX, scoring a big first-round submission victory over Marcin Tybura in the UFC Vegas 95 headliner.

Things got started early with Spivac landing a nice right hand. Tybura fired back with a calf kick prompting Spivac to shoot in and secure a quick takedown against the fence. Spivac attempted to take Tybura’s back but failed to do so. That allowed Tybura to reverse position and put Spivac on his back.

From the bottom, Spivac snatched Tybura’s arm and locked in a slick armbar that forced Tybura to verbally tap out before they’d even reached the halfway point of the round.

Official Result: Serghei Spivac def. Marcin Tybura via submission (armbar) at 1:44 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 95:

Serghei Spivac defeats Marcin Tybura by submission (Arm Bar) in the first round#MMATwitter #UFCVegas95 pic.twitter.com/19xF6JRJJZ — Scott (@ScottishProbl) August 11, 2024

WATCH OUT FOR THE POLAR BEAR! 🐻‍❄️



Serghei Spivac gets even with Marcin Tybura courtesy of this slick armbar finish! #UFCVegas95 pic.twitter.com/CDEbiq8Lf9 — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) August 11, 2024