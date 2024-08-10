Serghei Spivac takes less than two minutes to finish Marcin Tybura via armbar – UFC Vegas 95 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Serghei Spivac taps out Marcin Tybura

Serghei Spivac made it an early night inside The APEX, scoring a big first-round submission victory over Marcin Tybura in the UFC Vegas 95 headliner.

Things got started early with Spivac landing a nice right hand. Tybura fired back with a calf kick prompting Spivac to shoot in and secure a quick takedown against the fence. Spivac attempted to take Tybura’s back but failed to do so. That allowed Tybura to reverse position and put Spivac on his back.

Serghei Spivac

From the bottom, Spivac snatched Tybura’s arm and locked in a slick armbar that forced Tybura to verbally tap out before they’d even reached the halfway point of the round.

READ MORE:  Dana White claims Tom Aspinall 'Doesn't deserve anything' after calls for Jon Jones fight
Serghei Spivac

Official Result: Serghei Spivac def. Marcin Tybura via submission (armbar) at 1:44 of Round 1. 

Serghei Spivac

Check out Highlights From Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 95:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts