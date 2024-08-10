Serghei Spivac takes less than two minutes to finish Marcin Tybura via armbar – UFC Vegas 95 Highlights
Serghei Spivac made it an early night inside The APEX, scoring a big first-round submission victory over Marcin Tybura in the UFC Vegas 95 headliner.
Things got started early with Spivac landing a nice right hand. Tybura fired back with a calf kick prompting Spivac to shoot in and secure a quick takedown against the fence. Spivac attempted to take Tybura’s back but failed to do so. That allowed Tybura to reverse position and put Spivac on his back.
From the bottom, Spivac snatched Tybura’s arm and locked in a slick armbar that forced Tybura to verbally tap out before they’d even reached the halfway point of the round.
Official Result: Serghei Spivac def. Marcin Tybura via submission (armbar) at 1:44 of Round 1.