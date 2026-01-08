Sean Strickland Goes Full NSFW Explaining Why He Has No Interest in Fighting Robert Whittaker

Sean Strickland, who loves to play the heel, says he would only consider fighting Robert Whittaker if no other opponents are available. ‘Tarzan’ made this point known in characteristically NSFW fashion, which is, of course, classic Strickland style.

Sean Strickland will return to the octagon after a year and will face Anthony Hernandez in the main event of UFC Houston on February 21.

The controversial American fighter has won one out of his last three bouts. He lost his middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. He then faced Paulo Costa at UFC 302 and won by split decision. However, last year at UFC 312, when the 34-year-old ran it back with Dricus du Plessis, he failed to regain the title.

Former champion Robert Whittaker, on the other hand, is on a two-fight losing skid. He plans to return in mid-2026 and has teased a move up to light heavyweight.

Recently, during an interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Strickland took massive digs at ‘The Reaper.’ He quipped:

“It’s not a fight I’m excited about. He’s like the girl at the party, everybody’s f***ed, and you’re just like uhhh maybe if it’s 3 AM and there’s nobody left, I might try it. Whittaker’s body count is too high. I wanna fight somebody that makes me excited.”

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

(via @jonbernardk)

Sean Strickland says the UFC pressured him to run it back with Dricus du Plessis

During the same interview mentioned and posted above, Sean Strickland claimed that he was pressured to accept the UFC 312 title rematch against Dricus du Plessis. ‘Tarzan’ says he was not ready and was in Colombia undergoing stem cell treatment on his shoulder, which broke while riding dirt bikes.

“Before the Dricus fight, I was fu**ing around with Axell Hodges, and I broke my shoulder. So I was in Colombia getting stem cells on my shoulder, and fuc**n they hit me up for the fight and the thing with the UFC da*g, you don’t say no. They are p*mps. You don’t say no to the masters. So I was kind of like backed up into a corner taking that fight.”

After that loss, Strickland took some time off from fighting and says his shoulder now feels great and he is fully healed before his return in February at UFC Fight Night in Houston, Texas.

“So taking this time off, letting my body heal has been amazing. This shoulder feels f**king great. I do miss fighting, and I miss performing, but it’s been nice to be a fat, lazy, piece of sh*t for a while.”

Check out Sean Strickland’s comments below: