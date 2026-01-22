Sean O’Malley Ready To Become the UFC Superstar He’s Always Dreamt Of Being: “I Have That Potential”

Sean O’Malley is ready for the big time.

Despite already being a former UFC champion, O’Malley hasn’t quite achieved the superstar potential he once appeared to be destined for.

‘Suga’ will look to change that this Saturday when he steps back inside the Octagon for a high-stakes clash with Song Yadong and UFC 324 in Las Vegas.

With the UFC making its big debut on Paramount+ and O’Malley in the co-main event, the former bantamweight king is ready to put on a show and remind everyone what the ‘Suga Show’ is all about.

“First three‑round fight in a long time. Me and Song is such an interesting fight,” O’Malley said on the first episode of UFC 324 Embedded. “The ‘Suga Show’ hasn’t peaked yet. I wanted to be the biggest superstar in the UFC at one point, and I never really was that. I was always up there — top two, top three — I was there, but I was never the one. And I still feel like I have that potential, you know, and that means I have to go out there and beat Song. I still see the path for me to become the ‘Suga’ that I wanted to become before it’s all said and done. “Paramount Plus, the ‘Suga Show’ is the co‑main event. We made it to co‑main. I think I’m on this card for a reason. This fight’s an exciting fight. Song’s explosive, powerful. I’m a sniper. This is going to be a barn burner — 15‑minute war — and I’m excited to go out there and put on a performance for you guys.”



After suffering a pair of back-to-back losses against Merab Dvalishvili, O’Malley will be tasked with taking down Song, a surging sensation at 135 pounds.

The ‘Kung-Fu Kid’ heads into the co-main event spotlight having won three of his last four, including a technical decision over former champ-champ Henry Cejudo in February 2025. Song also holds notable victories over Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, Ricky Simon, and Chris Guttierez.