Sean O’Malley Proposes Fight With Marlon Vera, Vera Responds, Says It’s ‘In The Works’

Vera And O’Malley To Finally Throw Down?

Sean O’Malley’s next fight just might be in progress.

On Wednesday, the bantamweight contender suggested Marlon Vera as a potential next opponent for him in a post on Instagram.

“Who wants to see me Knock Out Cheeto?”

Vera responded soon after as he was receptive to the idea and is clearly confident of getting the win over O’Malley.

“I’m gonna murk you Stevia.

“Send me the papers and I promise you I’ make this guy quick and beg me to stop.

“Just by been related to Ben askren you’re already f*ck[ed] son. #deathass”

I’m gonna murk you Stevia https://t.co/W4oWNlN9Vx — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2020

Send me the papers and I promise you I’ make this guy quick and beg me to stop. https://t.co/qMdgKQpfyJ — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2020

Just by been related to Ben askren you’re already fuck son. #deathass — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2020

On Thursday, “Chito” went a step further and revealed the fight was already in the works.

“Stevia69 vs Marlon Chito in the works @ufc”

Stevia69 vs Marlon Chito in the works @ufc — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) June 25, 2020

It should be noted that the pair were originally set to compete in early 2019 until problems with the United States Anti-Doping Agency further delayed O’Malley’s return to the Octagon.

“Sugar” is coming off an impressive first-round knockout win over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 earlier this month. Vera, meanwhile, is coming off a controversial split decision loss to Song Yadong last month.

Who do you think takes this fight if it’s confirmed?