Sean O’Malley on Fans Not Wanting Petr Yan Rematch: “America vs Russia, but Again, Fans Don’t Want To See It”

Sean O’Malley recently acknowledged that fans don’t want to see him run it back with Petr Yan anytime soon. O’Malley is currently on a two-fight losing skid and will aim to break that when he takes on Song Yadong at UFC 324.

‘Suga’ is confident that he can put on a stellar performance against Yadong. After that, he wants to run it back with Yan, who is the current and two-time UFC bantamweight kingpin. O’Malley recently expressed interest in the rematch and said:

“I’m gonna go out there and beat Song Yadong, and me and Petr at the White House. People are saying, like, ‘you’re coming off two losses, we don’t wanna see that fight.’ Tell me on January 25th that you don’t wanna see Sean vs Petr. Make your opinion after this fight.”

Sean O'Malley's comments:

However, on social media, fans have not seconded the idea.

Fans do not want Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley 2

On his coach Tim Welch’s podcast, ‘Suga’ confessed that recent fan reception on YouTube has made him realize that the masses don’t want to see Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley 2.

“Suga vs Petr at the White House, America vs Russia, but again, fans don’t want to see it. I saw on some YouTube [poll]. Okay, you guys are right, you get to watch Petr vs Merab, go ahead, I’ll sit out. I’ll put on a masterful performance, and you guys miss out.”

Sean O'Malley's comments:

Earlier this month, at UFC 324, Petr Yan spoiled Merab Dvalishvili’s fourth title defense and dethroned the latter. However, since ‘The Machine’ has been the most active champion in 2025, the promotion, Yan, and the MMA community believe the Georgian has earned a title rematch.

Dvalishvili has also stated that the promotion has assured him a title rematch whenever he’s ready. He’s already back in the gym and is preparing in every way to win the trilogy against Yan, which is now tied at 1-1.