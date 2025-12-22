Sean O’Malley Feels Reborn After Petr Yan Beat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323

Former UFC bantamweight kingpin Sean O’Malley feels extra motivated after witnessing Petr Yan dethrone Merab Dvalishvili in the rematch at UFC 323.

O’Malley, who is on a two-fight losing skid, will be looking to return to winning ways when he locks horns with Song Yadong at UFC 324. ‘Suga’ is confident in three-rounders and has previously hailed himself as the three-round champ.

Now, O’Malley believes that after he gets past Yadong, he will be next in line to run it back with two-time and current champion Yan at the UFC White House 2026 event. Suga’ has previously been granted ‘Dana White privilege.’ Thus, his assertions can never be disregarded. He recently said:

“When Petr beat Merab, I got a whole new level of mental switch. I’m gonna go out there and beat Song Yadong, and me and Petr at the White House. People are saying, like, you’re coming off two losses, we don’t wanna see that fight. Tell me on January 25th that you don’t wanna see Sean vs Petr. Make your opinion after this fight.”

Check out Sean O’Malley’s comments below:

Sean O’Malley says a mental switch flipped after Petr beat Merab and plans to prove it against Song Yadong 🥊😲



“When Petr beat Merab, I got a whole new level of mental switch. I’m gonna go out there and beat Song Yadong, and me and Petr at the White House. People are saying,… pic.twitter.com/gRchrTD49i — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 22, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili is back in gym for title rematch with Petr Yan

Although Sean O’Malley has big plans, Merab Dvalishvili is currently in line to get a title rematch with Petr Yan to complete their trilogy. This year, ‘The Machine’ had defended his title three times, and in his fourth title defense, Yan played spoiler.

According to the Georgian fighter, the UFC has urged him to recuperate, and he and Yan will finish the trilogy whenever Dvalishvili is ready. Even ‘No Mercy’ believes ‘The Machine’ is one of the few fighters who deserve a rematch.

Dvalishvili and Ilia Topuria were most recently spotted training together, which indicates that ‘The Machine’ is seeking a quick turnaround. Fans can anticipate a fight within the next two to three months, but nothing has been confirmed.

Dvalishvili took a ton of damage at UFC 323, and his camp will want him to heal and be at 100% whenever he enters the octagon next.

Check out Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvili’s latest training clip below: